Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Kidnappers free pregnant wife of supermarket boss in Kebbi

Saved By Grace Kidnappers free pregnant wife of Sha’aban supermarket boss in Kebbi

Suleiman said the woman, who was rescued successfully and in good health, had been reunited with her family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kidnappers free pregnant wife of supermarket boss in Kebbi play

Suleiman said the woman, who was rescued successfully and in good health, had been reunited with her family.

(newsdesk)

Hajiya Sadiya Tsoho, the pregnant wife of popular supermarket boss in Kebbi State, Malam Anas Sha’aban has been freed by kidnappers on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

The Kebbi State Police command confirmed the release of Hajiya Sadiya after one week of being held in captive by kidnappers.

Confirming the release, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Suleiman, said the police rescued the victim and no ransom was paid.

Suleiman said the woman, who was rescued successfully and in good health, had been reunited with her family.

ALSO READ: Deadly kidnappers order Rivers chief to surrender bank account or die

He said though none of the kidnappers was apprehended, but the Police were on their trail.

How pregnant Hajiya Sadiya was kidnapped

Hajiya Sadiya, wife of Malam Anas Sha’aban, owner of the popular Sha’aban Supermarket in Birnin-Kebbi, was kidnapped  on Sunday, July 1, 2018 by unknown gunmen.

The pregnant woman was kidnapped from her home and taken to a desert area in Mahuta village, Fakai Local Government Area of the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Need Of Support Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancerbullet
2 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
3 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady...bullet

Related Articles

Sharp Guy Kidnapper specialised in elderly victims arrested in Imo
End Of The Road Kidnapper gets treated to jungle justice during attempt to abduct 2 kids
Crook! Woman who faked blindness begs for life when a mob caught her
Gang Hatred Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK
Hammered Lagos 'danfo' conductors beat policeman but he runs for his life
In Zamfara Woman, twin babies reportedly abducted
Unnatural Young Fulani herder competes with calf for mother's breast milk [Video]
Evans Suspected kidnapper breaks down in tears during trial
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap

Metro

Abductors of Imo musician demand N5m ransom
Ugo Stevenson Abductors of Imo musician demand N5m ransom
Johnnie Walker NG: Whisky brand invites you to be part of its walk of discovery
Johnnie Walker NG Whisky brand invites you to be part of its walk of discovery
Selfie lovers will pay tax for taking pictures with phones
Civic Duties Selfie lovers will pay tax for taking pictures with phones
Man sues former teachers for teaching him X + Y = 23
That's Right! Man sues former teachers for teaching him X + Y = 23