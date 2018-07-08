Kidnappers free pregnant wife of supermarket boss in Kebbi

news

Hajiya Sadiya Tsoho, the pregnant wife of popular supermarket boss in Kebbi State, Malam Anas Sha’aban has been freed by kidnappers on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

The Kebbi State Police command confirmed the release of Hajiya Sadiya after one week of being held in captive by kidnappers.

Confirming the release, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Suleiman, said the police rescued the victim and no ransom was paid.

Suleiman said the woman, who was rescued successfully and in good health, had been reunited with her family.

He said though none of the kidnappers was apprehended, but the Police were on their trail.

How pregnant Hajiya Sadiya was kidnapped

Hajiya Sadiya, wife of Malam Anas Sha’aban, owner of the popular Sha’aban Supermarket in Birnin-Kebbi, was kidnapped on Sunday, July 1, 2018 by unknown gunmen.

The pregnant woman was kidnapped from her home and taken to a desert area in Mahuta village, Fakai Local Government Area of the state.