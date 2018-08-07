Kidnap suspect has been in deep sleep since arrest

news

A suspected kidnapper in Owo, Ondo State not only failed to execute his plans alongside his gang members, but he was caught after he stumbled trying to hide the bike and he has been asleep since Sunday, August 5, 2018.

The reason for his deep slumber? A 400mg Tramadol tablet was allegedly found on him.

According to News Guru, the alleged perpetrator and 2 other gang members reportedly tried to kidnap a Pharmacy owner in Owo, Ondo state, who raised alarm before escaping through the back door. The panicking gang members immediately tried to escape.

While the two other gang members made off on the bike they came on, the apprehended kidnapper commandeered a bike using his gun, and almost escaped. But according to Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, “the arrested suspect tried to go away with the motorcycle, but stumbled while he was trying to ride the motorcycle and he was apprehended and has been sleeping ever since then.”

While the other two suspects remain at large, the apprehended suspect has been asleep since.

Here’s to more situations like this.