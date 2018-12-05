KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues

news

KFC has everyone excited with the Wow Chicken Wednesday (#WCW) promo and people can’t seem to get enough of this crunchy finger lickin’ good experience. Every Wednesday, for the past several weeks, KFC has slashed the price of their 10-piece bucket chicken by 35% and Chicken lovers have been loving every moment of it.

You don’t believe us? See for yourself:

https://twitter.com/Succesfulrankin/status/1067125021678669824

https://twitter.com/IchieWayne/status/1062839030432391169

https://twitter.com/HauwaSaka/status/1050058907568275456

https://twitter.com/ace_IG/status/1052565958370516992

KFC gives you the opportunity in the Wow Chicken Wednesday (WCW) promo to enjoy 10 pieces of its finger lickin’ good chicken for just N3,500 at any its outlets.

What makes this offer even more amazing, is that you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home or office to order. You can simply place your order via Jumia Food Nigeria and have it delivered right to your doorstep.

Does it feel like you’ve been missing out on a finger lickin’ discount? That’s because you have. You can’t afford to miss out anymore. Head on down to any KFC outlet or order online (@JumiaFoodNG) to enjoy the deliciously crunchy taste of a KFC drumstick.

