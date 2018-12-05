Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues

KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues

KFC gives you the opportunity in the Wow Chicken Wednesday (WCW) promo to enjoy 10 pieces of its finger lickin’ good chicken for just N3,500 at any its outlets.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues play

KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues

KFC has everyone excited with the Wow Chicken Wednesday (#WCW) promo and people can’t seem to get enough of this crunchy finger lickin’ good experience. Every Wednesday, for the past several weeks, KFC has slashed the price of their 10-piece bucket chicken by 35% and Chicken lovers have been loving every moment of it.

You don’t believe us? See for yourself:

https://twitter.com/Succesfulrankin/status/1067125021678669824

https://twitter.com/IchieWayne/status/1062839030432391169

https://twitter.com/HauwaSaka/status/1050058907568275456

https://twitter.com/ace_IG/status/1052565958370516992

KFC gives you the opportunity in the Wow Chicken Wednesday (WCW) promo to enjoy 10 pieces of its finger lickin’ good chicken for just N3,500 at any its outlets.

What makes this offer even more amazing, is that you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home or office to order. You can simply place your order via Jumia Food Nigeria and have it delivered right to your doorstep.

Does it feel like you’ve been missing out on a finger lickin’ discount? That’s because you have. You can’t afford to miss out anymore. Head on down to any KFC outlet or order online (@JumiaFoodNG) to enjoy the deliciously crunchy taste of a KFC drumstick.

If you think this KFC #WCW promo is mind-blowing, wait till you see what they’ve got cooking. Follow us @officialkfcnigeria on Instagram; and @KFCNigeria on Facebook and Twitter for more mind-blowing deals!

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
Rio Ferdinand joins extraordinary football fans for live EPL game
Touchdown Lagos: Rio Ferdinand hits Nigeria for a weekend made of more
Rio Ferdinand enjoys an extraordinary night at Guinness flavour rooms
‘Flavour Rooms’: Guinness excites with one-of-a-kind sensory experience
#DiscoverSAwithZero6 #MySAExperience: Infinix Mobility, SA Tourism to take celebs to see South Africa through exclusive perspective
Nigerian celebrities join European Union to campaign against gender-based violence
Oba Rilwan Akiolu, others commission SPAR Opebi outlet
5 online stores you should be shopping from
From a random Twitter thread to training grants: Leadway Pensure PFA puts smiles on the faces of young Nigerians

Metro

Man smokes weed, goes bonkers and gets tied up (Video)
Man gets tied up after he smokes weed and threatens to trek from Sokoto to Benin (Video)
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
X
Advertisement