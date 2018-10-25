Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

KFC is about to make your Wednesdays a lot more exciting!

KFC is about to make your Wednesdays a lot more exciting!

When you think of #WCW, you think of Woman Crush Wednesday... which is cool, but KFC has decided to spice things up with the all new Wow Chicken Wednesday (#WCW) promo!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
KFC is about to make your Wednesdays a lot more exciting! play

This amazing KFC #WCW deal lets you enjoy 35% off our 10-piece bucket of chicken every Wednesday.

(KFC)

Wednesdays remind you that you are free from the stress of Monday, but still a bit far from an exciting new weekend. It feels like you are stuck between dimensions; work on one side and fun on the other.

So, you end up spending the best part of Wednesday waiting patiently and hoping the weekend comes sooner.

Well, this time, everything changes. You don’t have to be stuck in limbo waiting for the weekend when your Wednesdays can be just as exciting. We dare say, even more exciting, as KFC is ready to wow you and leave you craving for more with the mind-blowing #WCW promo.

When you think of #WCW, you think of Woman Crush Wednesday...which is cool, but KFC has decided to spice things up with the all new Wow Chicken Wednesday (#WCW) promo!

This amazing KFC #WCW deal lets you enjoy 35% off our 10-piece bucket of chicken every Wednesday. This means that you can order 10 pieces of tasty Finger Lickin’ chicken for just N3,500! Wow!!!

This massive discount promo is available to you at all KFC branches nationwide!

Make the most of your Wednesdays and step into any KFC branch to enjoy the Wow Chicken Wednesday experience or simply order on Jumia Foods. It’s bound to be a Finger Lickin’ experience.

Don’t miss out on all the excitement we have in store for you; follow us on our social media pages for more interesting offers and updates: @Officialkfcnigeria on Instagram, @Kfcnigeria on Twitter and @KFC on Facebook.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowebullet
3 Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to US-based womanbullet

Related Articles

24th NES Summit: Nigeria commences its journey to prosperity
Simba launches KStar specialised power backup solutions
LandLagos set to reverse the high pricing of property in Lagos
It’s 3 days to the end Of GOtv Open Week
Sollatek emphasises consumer safety, weeds out the counterfeits
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless

Metro

Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman
Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman [Video]
20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother
20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother
Architect confesses addiction to sleeping with married women
Nigerian Architect confesses that he's addicted to sleeping with married women
Anita Akapson returns from UK base, shot by police in Abuja
Nigerian Police murders father of 7 over N100
X
Advertisement