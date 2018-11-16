Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

KFC crispy Black Friday

KFC crispy Black Friday

We are giving you the mouth-watering opportunity to order 2 Zinger burgers and get not 1, not 2, but 5 delicious, tender Zinger wings FREE of charge!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
KFC crispy Black Friday play

KFC crispy Black Friday

(File)

Let’s get real guys, who doesn’t like discount sales? Don’t look away, you know you do.

We are giving you the mouth-watering opportunity to order 2 Zinger burgers and get not 1, not 2, but 5 delicious, tender Zinger wings FREE of charge!

To enjoy this amazing offer, all you have to do is place your order through Jumia Food Nigeria and voila! Your Zinger burger and free wings will be delivered right to your doorstep. So, whatever your plans are for the weekend, take advantage of the KFC Black Friday deal and make your weekends even tastier.

For more updates on our deliciously tasting deals, follow us @officialkfcnigeria on Instagram; and @KFCNigeria on Facebook and Twitter.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Related Articles

Strategy Black Friday workers share the most outrageous things they've seen on the job
Lifestyle 10 important causes and the best charity to donate to for each
Lifestyle Disappointing photos of department stores during the holidays will make you want to shop online
Lifestyle The most absurd Black Friday fails throughout the years
Lifestyle 26 celebrities who adopted kids
Lifestyle People reveal the best things they've seen happen on Black Friday
Strategy Walmart just hit a major milestone in its quest to take on Amazon (WMT, AMZN)
Strategy 'It's a blur': A former Best Buy employee reveals what it's really like to work retail on Black Friday
Strategy Amazon is starting Black Friday a week early (AMZN)
Lifestyle 10 places to shop on Black Friday that donate to a good cause

Metro

Real estate agent in coma after bad nose job, her brain swells
Plastic surgery gone wrong: Bad nose job leaves lady with brain damage
Police arrest 23 OOU students for yahoo yahoo, 9 are women
23 OOU students, 12 others reportedly arrested for yahoo yahoo
19-yr-old boy buys babe a benz, iWatch and iPhone X Max (Video
19-yr-old boy surprises his girlfriend with a benz, iWatch and iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday (Video)
Huawei’s contribution to Africa’s telco industry recognised at AfricaCom 2018 awards
Huawei’s contribution to Africa’s telco industry recognised at AfricaCom 2018 awards
X
Advertisement