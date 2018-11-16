KFC crispy Black Friday

news

Let’s get real guys, who doesn’t like discount sales? Don’t look away, you know you do.

We are giving you the mouth-watering opportunity to order 2 Zinger burgers and get not 1, not 2, but 5 delicious, tender Zinger wings FREE of charge!

To enjoy this amazing offer, all you have to do is place your order through Jumia Food Nigeria and voila! Your Zinger burger and free wings will be delivered right to your doorstep. So, whatever your plans are for the weekend, take advantage of the KFC Black Friday deal and make your weekends even tastier.

