Kelvin Oduntan shakes up Nigerian special at world class global competition in Berlin

news

Kelvin Oduntan, World Class Nigeria Winner represented Nigeria at the just concluded World Class Global Competition in Berlin, Germany. The contest attracted 56 of the finest bartenders from across the world vying for the title of Bartender of the Year.

Known for his traditional style which he expresses through his fashion and mixology, Kelvin stayed true to his roots by delivering a truly Nigerian spin to the classic cocktail, Dutch Mule. Instead of the usual ginger beer, his recipe combined ginger-infused palm wine and lime juice with the meticulous sophistication of Ketel One Vodka. His serve was very well received by the audience in Berlin who kept coming back to experience the original Nigerian Mule.

Kelvin took on Berlin supported by a team consisting of Ikechukwu Agu, Brand Ambassador Diageo Reserve; Edi Emmanuel-Bala, Associate Director Diageo Reserve; Mobolaji Shobanjo, Diageo Reserve Sales & Activation Manager; Charles Okpaleke, Owner of Play Nightclub; Kamal Boustani, Owner SIP and Ali Halawi, Owner of Rhapsody Group.

Australia’s Orlando Marzo emerged as Bartender of the Year after a series of intense rounds that tested each bartender’s range of skills from ingenuity and presentation to flair and finesse.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

This is a featured post