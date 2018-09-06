Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Kareem Waris lives like a king months after sketching Emmanuel Macron

Kareem Waris Olamilekan Young hyperrealist lives like a king 2 months after sketching portrait of Emmanuel Macron

Kareem Waris Olamilekan has stepped up since meeting France president Emmanuel Macron. His family now own a luxury apartment.

  • Published:
Image
Image

Since sketching a portrait of France President Emmanuel Macron, young hyperrealist Kareem Waris Olamilekan has known brighter days.

His family is now the owner of a modern apartment. Besides being at the center of attention, this is one of the perks that has accompanied his transition into stardom.

Kareem Waris lives like a king months after sketching Emmanuel Macron play

It seems like an improvement for Kareem Waris Olamilekan after moving to a new apartment with his family.

(Instagram/waspa_art)

Professionally referred to as ‘Waspa’, on Instagram he shares pictures of himself with his family in their new home as well as the old one.

"I Thank God the Almighty for His mercy and grace. Forever will I continue to praise you. My family and I now move to our new house," reads a caption on Waspa's IG.

Kareem Waris lives like a king months after sketching Emmanuel Macron play

At his former house, Kareem Waris Olamilekan enjoys the day with his family members living life in a simple manner.

(Instagram/waspa_art)

 

His parents were present at a ceremony marking his "adoption" by a Nigerian bank.

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron draws Nigerian wonder kid closer to his dream

Sketching a portrait of Emmanuel Macron

The young hyperrealist recalls with excitement the opportunity painted a world renowned figure, Emmanuel Macron.

In early July, the latter who was on a two-day visit to Nigeria arrived the Afrika Shrine to reveal the launch of the African Cultural Season.

According to reports, the event is expected to hold in France in the year 2020.

Kareem Waris lives like a king months after sketching Emmanuel Macron play

There is a sense of maturity about 11-year-old Kareem Waris who is captured focusing on a drawing.

(Pulse)

 

The meeting was a big moment for Waris. His sketches gained appreciation from across the hall full of guests. Perfect lines from his drawing ensured a tweet from Macron appraising the quality of the work of art.

"To paint Emmanuel Macron. I am very happy," he pauses as he tried to gather his thoughts.

"And to see a president of France, because I have never seen (met with) a president at all in my life," adds Waris who is learning to improve his craft at the Ayowole Academy of Arts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing...bullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killersbullet

Related Articles

It Is Tough In Nigeria Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k
Dhawabu Primary School Worrying incident after 10 primary school kids were busted in sex orgy
Not For Persons Under 18! Bar man catches underaged kids sipping beer and walks them out
Sad Teenager shoots dead parents after searching for how to go about it
What Not To Do How parents can protect children from kidnappers
Surviving Is Hard Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business
Back With Family Parents reunite with children abducted and sold for N200k

Metro

Martell Discover the glitz and glamour at AMVCA afterparty hosted by prestigious cognac house
41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom
Generous IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom
AMVCA 2018 "Na dem dey rush us," Cobhams Asuquo, and the Glitz & Glamour of Nokia Mobile partnered award