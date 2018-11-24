Kanekalon appreciates partners, distributors and stylists

news

It was indeed a celebration and creative display of the finest of Nigeria’s hair industry as Kanekalon, makers of quality hair fibre for Darling and X-pression, held a thank-you event for its various stakeholders; “Kanekalon presents Arigato Stylist event”

In attendance were the crème de la crème of the Nigerian hair industry. Some of the guests included members of the Kanekalon group, partners – Darling and X-pression, Mama Elegant Twins, founder of the first hair styling school in Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Adebisi Elizabeth Osinsanya (OON, JP); hair distributors, hair associations, and salon owners.

The event, which took place on the November 3, 2018 started with experiential displays comparing the Kanekalon fibre with other hair fibres available in the market. The various features were highlighted especially Kanekalon fibre being flame retardant (a critical feature for the brand) while others are not.

Yemisi Omojafor, Deputy Managing Director, STB-MCCANN LAGOS, thereafter gave a speech welcoming guests to the very special event. He urged attendees to sit back and enjoy as this was an appreciation event, congratulating them with their tremendous support.

And enjoy they did as the show proceeded with glamorous hair show, experiential activities, dances and quizzes with lots of prizes.

The event proceeded with MC Bella Rose and MC/Comedian Mario navigating beautifully. The guests were also audience to the presentation made by Stephanie Iloabachie, Miss Kanekalon 2018, and Treasure Obasi, the this year’s 1st Runner Up.

They gave kudos to the Kanekalon team for the company's good work thus far and for impacting the queen’s lives with life-changing experiences as brand ambassadors.

Iloabachie and Obasi presented a brief history of Kanekalon’s world class research in synthetic hair fibre production, the benefits of Kanekalon for Nigerian women, and the brand’s promise to keep helping women around the world discover new ways to wear their hair.

The duo used the opportunity to call for entries into the Miss Kanekalon 2019 competition, with application starting in January 2019.

They called on stylists and guests at the event to follow Kanekalon Africa on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kanekalonafricapage so as to get up to date news on the brand and the pageant where they could become eventual winners.

What sets Miss Kanekalon apart from other beauty contests, they said, is that applicants are asked to team up with stylists and when a stylist’s applicant ends up in the Top 3 in the pageant, not only does the contestant receive the prize, her teaming stylist also receives prizes as well.

The evening was complete with proper thank you messages from the Manager, Kanekalon Group, Kaneka Corporation, Sohei Nishida; and Head, Kanekalon Group, Kaneka Corporation, Tetsuya Kato.

They acknowledged the various hair associations for their great support of the Kanekalon brand and recognized efforts of partners, distributors and stylists in making Kanekalon a household name in Nigeria.

The hair associations also had a creative display where there was a showcase of different hairstyles and guests were given the opportunity to name the styles. Gifts were presented in recognition of the partners Distributors and Hair associations afterwards.

Other highlights of the evening include presentations from Darling and X-pression. The two partners introduced the guests to various new products and creative hairstyles that had guests naming the styles; leading to an evening of camaraderie. The evening ended on a fun note as guests enjoyed comedy, games, and live music.

Kanekalon is a Japanese quality hair fibre used in partner products such as Darling and X-pression. Kanekalon can be found not only in Nigeria but across the world for its features; flame retardant, hot water set, soft and silky. They also come in a broad range of colour.

