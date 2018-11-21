news

Recently, rumors swirled that a wife slapped her husband during their wedding after he kissed her. Another wild video also recently made the news that two female OOU students were fighting over one boy. This time, a new wife has refused to kiss or hug her husband during her registry wedding at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi, Lagos.

As seen in the video, a woman was pleading with her to at least try to hug or kiss her husband, but she remained unhinged by the pleas as she remained rooted to her seat. The event caused an uproar at the Ikoyi Registry and tongues were wagging.

Her defiance also delayed the processes for her wedding and in turn, delayed other weddings — Nigerian Registries are infamous for jam-packing days with numerous weddings.

According to a Fashion Designer, Filmmaker, Actor and Musician Alani NG, present at the venue, her refusal stems from how her church forbids hugging or kissing one’s partner, even after a wedding at the registry.

Narrating the details through his Instagram account @thegreatproffbaba, Alani types, “And I forgot to post this since last week Saturday. It all happened like a film trick when this drama started and ended for more than 30mins. Everyone was angry and same time surprised. This so-called churches need to change their angle of sermon and brainwashing.

“According to the law and policy of Ikoyi registry. Before signing, there is this sweet mode when they say hug and kiss your wife and you have this butterfly smile on your face (MUMU LOOK) and kiss her like tomorrow no go come (Na my property now)

“But the reverse is the case here, a wife to be refused to accept a hug or kiss from her husband during registry (wedding) at Ikoyi claiming it is forbidden to do so according to her church. She insisted for more than 20min, everyone got angry and the husband became a dummy. A woman tried convincing her but was abortive.

“She claimed to rather stop the ongoing practice than hugging or kissing. In her statement “This is forbidden in my church."

Alani ends by questioning whether the Registry wedding wasn’t enough to allow some intimacy between couples.