Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Jumia's electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns

Jumia Company brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns

Jumia’s electronics mega sale store has over 1 million products at the best prices on TVs, home theatres, generators, phones, laptops and so much more.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jumia brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns play

Jumia brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns

(File)

Nigeria's largest electronics mega sale event, brought to you by Jumia from September the 17th till September 30th, 2018 enjoy high voltage deals at low voltage prices!

Jumia’s electronics mega sale store has over 1 million products at the best prices on TVs, home theatres, generators, phones, laptops and so much more.

Everything you buy on Jumia is risk free with a guaranteed 7 day FREE return policy. That means you don’t have to worry about not getting your money back, if your item has an issue or you change your mind. Jumia and its partners also have your after sale support covered incase your electronics develop issues, there are over 160 service centres Nationwide, your wish is our command.

Jumia offers free delivery via Jumia express orders over N10,000 and next day delivery in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Abeokuta or Portharcourt.

Some of the high voltage deals at low voltage prices include:

> Samsung S9 Plus: old price (N270,000), low voltage price (N229,990)

> Elepaq 4.5KVA generator: old price (N85,000), low voltage price (N67,990)

> Hisense 50" LED TV: old price (N119,000), low voltage price (N104,990)

That’s not all. Are you a new customer looking to shop on Jumia this month? Shop and win a free Lontor rechargeable lamp (term and conditions apply).

More freebies like free vouchers to be won @Jumianigeria’s page on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Finally the treasure Hunt! Be the first to grab any electronics on Jumia’s treasure hunt list at 99% that is absolutely free.

 

All these are available on www.jumia.com.ng and via Jumia’s mobile app on google play store and IOS.

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals...bullet
2 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet
3 In Osun House of Assembly member caught bathing in a market at nightbullet

Related Articles

Smirnoff X1 Tour Enugu defies rain to party with Dj Spinall, Mayorkun, Peruzzi
Jameson Connects Lagos Show is back with Independence Day celebration at The Shrine
Golibe Festival 2018 Onitsha to host inaugural world-class fiesta
Infinix Brand launches the most intelligent smartphone NOTE 5 Stylus powered by Google
Guinness Brand urges you to share your #ExtraordinaryStories and inspire someone today
Mamador Brand excites women at 2018 edition of annual August Meeting
E-commerce 5 simple steps to making profits through online trading
Unilever Company on a mission to improve hygiene practices of more than 2 million children with Lifebuoy
Forte Oil Energy group launches new products aimed at prioritising customer convenience
WorldRemit 6 Nigerian youth football coaches dream with payment platform and Arsenal

Metro

Find out why this poly dropout became a member of a secret cult
Serving The Devil Find out why this poly dropout became a member of a secret cult
Reverend father gives his life to save his friend
Hero Reverend father gives his life to save his friend
I once slept with a Nigerian Senator - married Nigerian gay
Truth Or Dare I once slept with a Nigerian Senator - married Nigerian gay man
“A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Muslim preacher, Nassim Abdi
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher