Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Johnnie Jazz & Whisky delivers flavourful experience with Simi,Lagbaja

JJW Abuja Johnnie Jazz and Whisky delivers flavourful experience with Simi and Lagbaja

The musical journey began with The Banjos serenading the crowd before ushering in award winning songstress, Simi whose 45-minute creamy tropical set opened with ‘Joromi’.

  • Published:
play

On Saturday, 28th July at Central Park, Abuja, Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW) turned on the style as the legendary Lagbaja and the soulful Simi took center stage for a unique blend of music and flavours. 

play
 
play
play
play

The journey began with guests taking pictures on the black carpet with musical instruments. The Mix Your Cocktail area with bars and expert mixologists welcomed people to make their own cocktails and discover Johnnie Walker Black Label flavours through a variety of bitters, powders and garnishes. Johnnie Walker Brand Ambassador, Ikechukwu Agu, then took the full capacity audience through step-by-step whisky education highlighting the distinct flavours – fruity, tropical, creamy & smoky.

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

The musical journey began with The Banjos serenading the crowd before ushering in award winning songstress, Simi whose 45-minute creamy tropical set opened with ‘Joromi’. Lagbaja soon took the stage with his electrifying smoky vibe belting out hit after hit with a truly interactive performance. The highlight of the night was the duet where Lagbaja and Simi performed ‘Never Far Away’. The inspired rendition left the Abuja crowd in awe of the masked magician’s longevity on the stage.

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

Abuja’s top socialites and personalities including Samson Siasia, Ivie Okujaye, George Okoro, Tobi Bakre and more soaked in the spectacular experience. Johnnie Walker Black Label's distinctive flavours continued to own the night coming to life in various cocktails.

play
play
play

 

play
play

 

JJW is a unique platform built on live music performances celebrating its guests and their journeys of personal progress. JJW will be coming to a city near you soon so stay in the loop by following @johnniewalkerng and by clicking the hashtags #JJW #KeepWalkingNigeria.

18+. Drink Responsibly.

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

About Johnnie Walker

Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world's most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

play
play
play

 

play
play

 

 

play
play
play

 

play
play

 

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

About Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW)

JJW is a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria featuring a titillating ensemble of jazz fusion performances by Nigeria's finer acts and even finer whisky from Johnnie Walker Black Label. The musical is sponsored by Black Label and will draw from the newsmakers of all industries in Nigeria including media, entertainment, oil and gas and many more.

play
play
play

 

play
play

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until...bullet

Related Articles

Johnnie Jazz and Whisky Siasia, Ehiz, Nedu, Tobi Bakre, Others step out in style in Abuja
JJW Countdown to Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky in Abuja featuring Simi & Lagbaja
Simi Watch singer tune up for Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky in live studio session
Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Afro-jazz event ignites Lagos with a night of distinctive flavours
Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Here's what to expect from afro-jazz event
Mic Check Adekunle set for his big night at Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky
Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky A night where flavour is king and jazz is the beat!
Lifestyle 100 trips everyone should take in their lifetime, according to the world's top travel experts
Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Sizzling sights and sounds as event goes to Abuja
Gizdodo Try this simple gizzard and dodo recipe

Metro

Corps members ejected from Kebbi camp for smoking weed
Vamoose Corps members ejected from Kebbi camp for smoking weed
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
Crazy World 18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
18-year-old teenager pulls out eyes of 74-year-old relative
Pathetic 18-year-old teenager assaults 74-year-old relative, pulls out his eyes
Daniel Drayton accused of murdering Tinder date pleads not guilty
Danuel Drayton 29-year-old nurse pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date