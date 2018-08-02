news

On Saturday, 28th July at Central Park, Abuja, Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW) turned on the style as the legendary Lagbaja and the soulful Simi took center stage for a unique blend of music and flavours.

The journey began with guests taking pictures on the black carpet with musical instruments. The Mix Your Cocktail area with bars and expert mixologists welcomed people to make their own cocktails and discover Johnnie Walker Black Label flavours through a variety of bitters, powders and garnishes. Johnnie Walker Brand Ambassador, Ikechukwu Agu, then took the full capacity audience through step-by-step whisky education highlighting the distinct flavours – fruity, tropical, creamy & smoky.

The musical journey began with The Banjos serenading the crowd before ushering in award winning songstress, Simi whose 45-minute creamy tropical set opened with ‘Joromi’. Lagbaja soon took the stage with his electrifying smoky vibe belting out hit after hit with a truly interactive performance. The highlight of the night was the duet where Lagbaja and Simi performed ‘Never Far Away’. The inspired rendition left the Abuja crowd in awe of the masked magician’s longevity on the stage.

Abuja’s top socialites and personalities including Samson Siasia, Ivie Okujaye, George Okoro, Tobi Bakre and more soaked in the spectacular experience. Johnnie Walker Black Label's distinctive flavours continued to own the night coming to life in various cocktails.

About Johnnie Walker

Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world's most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

About Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW)

JJW is a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria featuring a titillating ensemble of jazz fusion performances by Nigeria's finer acts and even finer whisky from Johnnie Walker Black Label. The musical is sponsored by Black Label and will draw from the newsmakers of all industries in Nigeria including media, entertainment, oil and gas and many more.

