Last Saturday 28th July, JJW stormed Central Park Abuja for yet another night of music and flavour.

Attending the all-black themed night, guests looked fabulous in stunning attires on the black carpet.

The legendary Lagbaja and the soulful Simi brought the Abuja audience to a standstill when they performed Lagbaja’s ‘Wherever’.

Johnnie Jazz and Whisky is brought to you by Johnnie Walker Black Label.

See photos below:

