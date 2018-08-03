Come vibe with us to some of the best alté sounds from Burna Boy, D-O and Abuja´s own Efe Oraka.
Get ready for an unexpected venue hangout, premium gourmet junk food, interactive games and our pop-up barbershop where you can get complimentary trims and cuts whilst enjoying one of our signature cocktails. The Jameson Palm Wine Twist, is the perfect infusion of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Palm Wine and the Naija spirit.
Register for your free tickets here: http://jameson-connects-abuja.eventbrite.com
Limited Tickets Available
Jameson Connects Abuja
Sat, August 11, 2018
13:00PM- 9:00 PM
The Building
By River Plate Garden
Ahmadu Bello Way
Wuse 2, Abuja
See how much fun we had at the last Jameson Connects
