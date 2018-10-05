Pulse.ng logo
Jameson Connects hosts Independence Day celebration at The Shrine

  • Published: , Refreshed:
As we celebrated Nigeria’s Independence at The New Afrika Shrine, a key Lagos landmark brimming with historic and cultural relevance, Jameson Irish Whiskey created an immersive brand experience by transforming The Shrine into an Afrocentric festival.

True to the Jameson Connects vibe, The Shrine featured live body art by artist  Michael Umoudit, the Jameson Barbershop in partnership with celebrity barber Kayzplace, interactive bond and connect zone with a mix of games such as Ayo, Jenga, Table Tennis and Foosball whilst guests tucked into gourmet junk food like the Jameson infused barbecue ribs.

Guests were refreshed with the signature Jameson Palm Wine Twist, a perfect infusion of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Palm Wine and Naija spirit, the Jameson Ginger Melon and Jameson, Sprite & Lime cocktails served by international mixologist Kurt Schlechter.

Award-winning duo Black Motion, thrilled the crowd with their fusion of Afrohouse and live percussion followed by a moving performance by altè artist BOJ whilst Seun Kuti was at home with the Egypt 80 band, elevating the atmosphere with his amazing vocals and incredible saxophone performance.

Check out pictures from the event below!

This is a featured post

Author

Pulse Mix

