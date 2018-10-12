Pulse.ng logo
It's tomorrow! Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky is live in Port Harcourt

It's tomorrow! Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky is live in Port Harcourt

Come experience Simi’s creamy tunes and Femi Kuti's smoky vibes as Johnnie Walker Black Label brings the most flavourful show to the Garden City.

  • Published:

Tomorrow Saturday October 13th, the music maestro Femi Kuti and the soulful songstress Simi take center stage for a unique blend of music and flavours.

Come experience Simi’s creamy tunes and Femi Kuti's smoky vibes as Johnnie Walker Black Label brings the most flavourful show to the Garden City.

Lovers of live music and fine whisky are welcome to be part of this unique experience. For invites, simply follow @johnniewalkerng on Instagram.

Stay close to the scoop #JJW #KeepWalkingNigeria

 

This event is strictly by invitation.

 

18+. Drink Responsibly.

 

