On September 29, 2018, news and pictures of a brutalized young girl, forced to lie down on flaming hot coal by a popular Islamic cleric in Ogbomosho, Oyo State named, Kazeem Alagbada went viral across the internet.

The cleric was called all kinds of names and it added to the already sensitive conversations about extremism in religion. Yet, the Oyo State Police Command has refused to arrest him, for reasons unknown. The horrible event took place around Ile Abalagada, Isale asa, Saga, Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

According to Instablog9ja, the young girl’s name is Esther Kasali, and her offence was coming late from work, in a world where anything could have from traffic to unforeseen circumstances could have caused an employee to come late from work. Even if she has a track record of late-coming, why not speak to her?

In the graphic pictures, her nipples have completely disappeared that she’d need plastic surgery to have any chance of a semblance of normal breasts. Sections of her chest had also been burn, with fresh scars all over her body. It is beyond incredible that a religious leader could feel that powerful to commit such crime of aggravated assault without fears of legal punishment. He was right.

Almost two weeks later, the cleric, named as Kazeem Alagbada remains free due to his position in the community. After Alagbada allegedly forced Kasali to lie on red-hot coal, he also allegedly locked her up for three weeks, so no one would discover the atrocity he had committed.

In a since-deleted Facebook account, owned by Military officer, Etz Peterking Okwusogu, he said, “Just because she returned late from work, Na so the useless ALFA locks her up and told her to lie down flat on hot charcoal."

After Kasali managed to escape to her family, a local vigilante group was contacted to take the matter up.

The Oyo State Police command has however refused outright to arrest the suspect, Alfa Kazeem Alagbada, probably because of who he is — a clear abuse of power, giving unnecessary privileges to a person who might have ruined a young girl’s chances of ever having a normal life.

This happens in a country where the Police aids Yahoo boys to cash their fraudulently obtained money, where the same members of the Police arrest young men and women for simply dressing a type of way, carrying a laptop or even for walking around their own street at 11 pm, in the evening.

The relationship between the Alfa and Esther Kasali remains unclear, but whatever it is, the Nigerian police has once again failed to enforce the Law, despite the necessity. No human being deserves the treatment meted out on young Esther Kasali. Even if she recovers physically, she might never fully recover from the trauma of it all.

Whoever perpetrates an act like this should never walk free amongst human beings. Our Police seems to have once again forgotten the important factors.