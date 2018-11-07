Introducing the new fashion store “Bella Vehida”

news

Bella Vehida is a unisex ready to wear /couture fashion brand founded by Vivien Okafor and born out of her passion and immense appreciation for art and fashion.

Bella Vehida launched on Sunday 4th November 2018 in grand style at its flagship store located in lekki Lagos where guests could explore the brand and shop for clothes that expressed a reflection of personalities with the right mixture of colors, fabrics and design.

Bella Vehida aims to promote the Nigerian Fashion Industry globally through quality fashion pieces, exciting designs and consistently making clothes that not only make you look good but also feel good.

Bella Vehida will be offering clients a wide range of sizes with made to measure service option to ensure each piece compliments the figure.

Bella Vehida is available for purchase in store and online at reasonable prices and aims to make your shopping experience stress free and enjoyable.



