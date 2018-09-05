Internet fraudsters mock 'maga' after stealing his money

news

Some internet fraudsters have mocked their client who had his money stolen in a scam .

A footage published on Twitter shows a man believed to be the victim in a video call with an unidentified group of people.

ALSO READ: Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals

The victim appeared close to tears as the fraudsters teased him about his request for nude pictures.

According to the comments in the video, the man likely paid to receive the images of a naked person, but instead he got scammed.