International Friendship Day: 8 Facts that will interest you

International Friendship Day 8 friendship facts that will interest you

Although the first World Friendship Day was proposed by the World Friendship Crusade in 1958, the day has its root in the United States tradition of dedicating a day in honor of friends.

Recognizing the importance of friendship, in 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared 30th of July as the International Friendship Day, to celebrate the bonds we form with others.

Although the first World Friendship Day was proposed by the World Friendship Crusade in 1958, the day has its root in the United States tradition of dedicating a day in honor of friends.

As the World celebrates the International Friendship Day, here are few friendship facts that might interest you.

  • In a lifetime, you make 396 friends, but only 1 out of 12 friendships lasts.

  • Not having any friends can be dangerous to your health

  • It’s the friendship aspect in a marriage that makes it last.

  • Your brain reacts the same way when you are in danger and when a friend is

  • It is scientifically proven that the company of good friends reduces stress in life.

  • Close friends share about 1% of their DNA

  • Our best friends are pretty much like us

  • Friendship is the emotion babies recognize even before they start walking or talking

While it is true that a day is not enough to celebrate friends and friendship, most people are always finding new ways to show their friends how important they are and technology is a big influence on this.

