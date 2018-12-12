Instagram boosts women startups with inspire action training

news

As part of the Africa Tech Week taking place in Lagos, photo sharing app, Instagram on Thursday, 6 December held the maiden edition of Inspire Action training - aimed to inspire, educate, and train between 70 to 80 women entrepreneurs and women working in the technology industry during TechCrunch Week.

Speaking on the programme, Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Facebook said that part of the goal is to demonstrate to entrepreneurs and policy makers that Instagram is the perfect platform that creative businesses need to grow locally and internationally.

“We have come to realise that more women are keying into the tech culture, and as a result, there is a new wave of growth that cannot be neglected. More importantly, the number of startups and young entrepreneurs who are keying into the Instagram platform is on the increase. This training will serve as a guide, while introducing them to new models of ensuring business growth,” Anim-Addo said.

She added that the training also celebrated the achievements and contributions of women-owned businesses on Facebook and Instagram.

The programme introduced participants to an overview of Instagram including local insights, branded content and influencer narrative, better ways of leveraging Instagram stories, and a host of others. It also featured an influencer panel.

Participants at the training included SMBs, women founders of brands of various categories including fashion, beauty, food & beverage, lifestyle, artists, social initiatives and a host of others.

