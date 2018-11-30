Infinix Mobility, SA Tourism to take celebs to see South Africa

news

The year 2018 in particular has been filled with stellar achievements for Infinix Mobility churning out extraordinary smartphones across the product series with its impressive portfolio that have shattered the norms within the smartphone ecosystem and also created a redefined smartphone user experience.

Trendsetting within any area of expertise involves a set of procedures that makes an entity appear productively distinct from its competitors which Infinix has done through their products and creating a community of young persons with skills and a desire to exceed within their fields of specialisation.

Well, What do you know? Infinix are not done yet for the year! They are in South Africa

Infinix Mobility in conjunction with South African Tourism took a variety of Actresses, Musicians, On air personalities to South Africa to capture several monuments within the country and appreciate the South African culture in its entirety.

The entire team touched down South Africa on the 27th of November 2018 and made their way to the Drakensberg Sun Resort where they settled in whilst capturing the scenery that exuded tranquillity and beauty through its clean-cut topography.

The persons taken on the trip include Nigerian TV Presenter and Influencer, Stephanie Coker, Nigerian Actor, Mawuli Gavor, Ghanian Actresses, Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah, Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold, Critically acclaimed Nigerian Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, , Bloggers, Tosin Ajibade, Noble Ezeala, Onobello, Ameyaw Debrah, Media Guru, Colette Otutesho, Acclaimed photographers, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Kola Oshalusi, Beat FM OAP Osi Suave and many more notable persons such as Lexis Bill, Kemi Smallz, Eugune, and Francis Doku.

Day 1 - After a fun session of canoeing in the lake behind the Drakensberg sun resort, the entire team were treated to an array of South African delicacies, then moved to the Cathedral Peak wine estate for a delightful afternoon of wine tasting as well as engaging in fun activities like wine tasting with cheese and grapes, canoeing, horse riding, and more.

Day 2 - Up next to be visited by the crew was the Mandela Capture site, the monument where former South African President, Nelson Mandela was arrested after evading capture for 17 months in 1962. The sculpture at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site comprises 50 steel columns that are between six and 9.5 metres in height which had the entire crew in awe as they posed and took pictures.

This trip lasts till the 4th of December 2018 and is poised to be filled with ecstatic moments as we discover SA with Infinix Mobility and SA Tourism .

Also, to win an all-expense paid trip to South Africa and a brand new Infinix smartphone courtesy Infinix Mobility and South African Tourism, simply follow Travel2SA and InfinixNigeria on Instagram, Tag 5 friends to follow both IG pages and answer the daily questions for the duration of the trip to SA. The fastest answers with the highest points will emerge as the lucky winners of an all expense paid trip to SA and a brand new Infinix smartphone.

