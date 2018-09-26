Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Indian man caught having sex with homeless little girl

Appalling! Indian man caught having sex with homeless little girl in his car

The suspect is expected to be charged by authorities in Zambia for defilement, rape and obtaining pecuniary advantage of a minor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indian man caught having sex with homeless little African girl in his car play

An Indian man has been locked up at Kabwata Police Station in Zambia after he was caught allegedly having sex with a homeless little girl in his car after giving her leftover fast food.

Reports say the unnamed man was arrested by some vigilante men who noticed a movement in the stationary car and became curious.

Upon peeping through the screen, the passers-by allegedly saw the man on top of the little girl vigorously quenching his sexual thirst.

READ ALSO: Man sentenced to 4 different life sentence for defiling underage daughter

Indian man caught having sex with homeless little African girl in his car play

 

He was handed over to the police, while the victim narrated that she was hungry and the suspect gave her leftover chicken from Big Bite eatery and drove her to a spot to sexually molest her.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the suspect is expected to be charged for defilement, rape and obtaining pecuniary advantage of a minor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Enjoyment White garment prophet seen having fun with a female wedding...bullet
2 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
3 Heartless Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIVbullet

Related Articles

Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV

Metro

Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Above The Law Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone
Invasion Of Privacy Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone
Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
'Otapiapia' Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
Air Peace shakes industry, orders for 10 new 737 MAX planes
Air Peace Airline shakes aviation world with order for 10 brand new 737 MAX planes
X
Advertisement