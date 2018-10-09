In Saudi: Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape wicked boss

news

In August 2018, Pulse reported the exploitation of Nigerian girls in Saudi Arabia; girls were subjected to inhumane working conditions and even assault.

During that period, two Nigerian girls named Omotayo and Shola were killed by their bosses in Saudi Arabia. This time, it seems one of those girls, suffering similarly terrible working conditions needed to escape.

According to Satellite Times, the unnamed lady’s family thought she was in Europe, working. Instead, she was stuck in Saudi Arabia, slaving away at the hands of a terrible boss. She wanted to run away but was prevented by the contract she had signed with the recruitment agencies in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

These agencies are also privy to the terrible treatment these girls are subjected to. This unnamed girl also says that she was kept indoors all day, so she would not run away.

What changed?

She learned that the previous maid to her boss before her was killed by her boss from excessive beating, maltreatment and improper feeding. That maid was Omotayo, the girl who sent a picture of her battered self to her family members.

It was then that something snapped in her, she knew only desperate measures would suffice. What ensued was a display of fake madness to make her boss was disinterested in her as possible.

She put on tattered clothes, plastered her face with powder and started yelling gibberish, including Yoruba incantations, which both shocked and amazed her boss. She continued this for three days, through which she wasnt fed, nor did she drink water.

On the second day, her boss placed a call to the recruitment agency to query why she got an insane maid. After no reasonable explanation was forthcoming, the boss had her put on a plane, possibly deported — She survived.

According to Satellite Times, Omotayo had sent a picture of her battered self to her loved ones before she sadly passed away from the excessive battery. Shola was beaten and was not fed, she also passed away in sad circumstances.

They say extreme conditions trigger extreme measures. You remember those wicked seniors in Secondary Boarding Schools you had to fake-faint for so they would stop beating you? This is a modern representation of one of those situations.

Extreme situations trigger desperate solutions.