Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

In Saudi: Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape wicked boss

Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked Saudi Arabian boss who killed her last maid

Extreme conditions require extreme measures.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In Saudi: Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape wicked boss play

In the backseat, the said Nigerian lady who escaped her homicidal boss by faking madness

(Staellite Times)

In August 2018, Pulse reported the exploitation of Nigerian girls in Saudi Arabia; girls were subjected to inhumane working conditions and even assault.

During that period, two Nigerian girls named Omotayo and Shola were killed by their bosses in Saudi Arabia. This time, it seems one of those girls, suffering similarly terrible working conditions needed to escape.

According to Satellite Times, the unnamed lady’s family thought she was in Europe, working. Instead, she was stuck in Saudi Arabia, slaving away at the hands of a terrible boss. She wanted to run away but was prevented by the contract she had signed with the recruitment agencies in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

These agencies are also privy to the terrible treatment these girls are subjected to. This unnamed girl also says that she was kept indoors all day, so she would not run away.

ALSO READ: Read about the exploitation of young Nigerian women in Saudi Arabia

What changed?

She learned that the previous maid to her boss before her was killed by her boss from excessive beating, maltreatment and improper feeding. That maid was Omotayo, the girl who sent a picture of her battered self to her family members.

It was then that something snapped in her, she knew only desperate measures would suffice. What ensued was a display of fake madness to make her boss was disinterested in her as possible.

She put on tattered clothes, plastered her face with powder and started yelling gibberish, including Yoruba incantations, which both shocked and amazed her boss. She continued this for three days, through which she wasnt fed, nor did she drink water.

On the second day, her boss placed a call to the recruitment agency to query why she got an insane maid. After no reasonable explanation was forthcoming, the boss had her put on a plane, possibly deported — She survived.

According to Satellite Times, Omotayo had sent a picture of her battered self to her loved ones before she sadly passed away from the excessive battery. Shola was beaten and was not fed, she also passed away in sad circumstances.

play The late Omotayo in the picture she sent to her family before she passed away (Satellite Times)

 

They say extreme conditions trigger extreme measures. You remember those wicked seniors in Secondary Boarding Schools you had to fake-faint for so they would stop beating you? This is a modern representation of one of those situations.

Extreme situations trigger desperate solutions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event...bullet
3 Shocking A cow with two heads has been spotted in Gombe - Is it alive?bullet

Related Articles

Killer Abuja woman fatally stabbed multiple times in her sleep by her nanny
Justice Italian man gets sentenced to jail for shooting Nigerian in racially charged killing
What A World Lawyer stabs her husband multiple times, cuts off his manhood and attempts suicide
Yoruba Demon 94 minutes with a Nigerian playboy
Pulse Opinion Lagos traffic and Lagos life are messing with my mental health
History See how all the 36 Nigerian states got their names
Politics Saudi Arabia doesn't officially recognize Israel, but its hackers are reportedly using Israeli spyware to target dissidents in foreign countries
Politics A Saudi Arabian journalist is missing and Turkey believes he was brutally murdered by his own government
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 139 - Respect the Journey featuring LADIPoe
Nnedi Okorafor American-born Nigerian author to launch new sci-fi comic series, "LaGuardia"

Metro

Lawyer stabs husband, cuts his manhood and attempts suicide
What A World Lawyer stabs her husband multiple times, cuts off his manhood and attempts suicide
Lulu Jemimah Student marries herself after getting fed-up of being lectured on settling down
Racial Crime: Italian shoots Africans, gets 12 years in prison
Justice Italian man gets sentenced to jail for shooting Nigerian in racially charged killing
Divorce: Wife withholds sex, man petitions for divorce
Maximum Konji Man begs court to dissolve his marriage as he's starved of sex
X
Advertisement