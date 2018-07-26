Pulse.ng logo
If I don’t cheat on you for 3 months, then you’ll be my husband – Lady

A lady identified on twitter as Lillian has surprised other users after she disclosed on the platform that she is unable to remain faithful to any man, saying if she does so for three months then the man must be destined to be her husband.

Infidelity which is supposed to be shameful and shunned in society has become a legacy some people openly take pride in.

The lady twitting from the handle, @23_goddess said: “If I date a man for 3 months and I don’t cheat, then that’s my destined husband lol.

“I have cheated on every man I’ve ever dated but i am good lover tho.

“Before i agree to date anyone, i always ask how they react to unfaithfulness. Not that i really care tho”

It is unclear what the shameless lady wanted to achieve by posting the disgusting revelation on social media unprompted.

