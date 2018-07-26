I turned down a $100,000 sex offer – eShun

news

Ghanaian female vocalist, eShun tells the story of how an investor wanted to inject $100,000 into her music career on condition of her spending a weekend with him in Dubai.

In an interview the singer had with Natalia Andoh on Class91.3FM, the ‘You Only Live Once’ singer who said she turned down the offer.

Voicing her ordeals in the music industry during the interview, the silky voice artiste recounted that: “I had somebody call me, I don’t know him from anywhere, and he’s like, I’ve seen your work, I like you, I’ve checked your Instagram handles and how it’s going so how can he invest into my carrier and, so, I told him to talk to my boss so that he sees where he can come in.

“I believed everything got down to money because whatever it is, you’ll need money, whether is TV or radio, whatever it is, and he was like money is not a problem for him and that he’s willing to invest $100,000, I was super excited.

I was so happy, but we had been waiting for long for the money, we spoke but he didn’t really mention the money, so one day, I was like, I wanted to ask him if the money was coming any time soon or he just wants us to wait a bit.

“Then he told me the money is not a problem but before he gives me the money, he would like to spend the weekend with me in Dubai.

“I was like: are you saying until that happens the money won’t come?’ He was like not really but then he wants to show me some things and that is the place he will like to take me and after, he can give me the money.”

“I asked him: So, is that the condition, no, I don’t think this sounds right. Initially, when he called he should have mentioned that. I wouldn’t even have given him attention, so I just backed off.”

According to eShun, the investor told her many ladies do that and she was not special than those ladies in the industry that he has helped.

“I didn’t even bother to ask him of the names of those women, I just hang up,” she said.

eShun is currently promoting her latest song titled ‘I want.’