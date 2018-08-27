Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

I satisfy my wife with 55 killer sex styles – Prophet Kumchacha

Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha

The controversial man of God observed that wives of pastors suffer a lot in their marriages because most of his fellow men of God hardly have time to spend with their partners, let alone explore and satisfy them in bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I satisfy my wife with 55 killer sex styles – Prophet Kumchacha play

While many men are clueless and struggling to meet their wives’ ‘insatiable’ demand for orgasm during sexual intercourse, founder and leader of Heaven Gate Chapel, Prophet Kumchacha seems to be a whole repository of techniques to achieve that without too much hustle.

The controversial man of God is reported to have said that he has about 55 tried and tested sex styles that enable him meet his wife’s expectation when it comes to sexual performance in bed.

Prophet Kumchacha is reported to have said on Accra-based Hitz FM that: “Every individual has a style he or she prefers during sex. For me, I have fifty-five sex styles and when I meet you in bed I will unleash them to satisfy you.” 

He did not end there. He observed that wives of pastors suffer a lot in their marriages because most of his fellow men of God hardly have time to spend with their partners, let alone explore and satisfy them in bed.

READ MORE: Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal

I satisfy my wife with 55 killer sex styles – Prophet Kumchacha play

 

Kumchacha is on record to have disclosed in the recent past that: “I lick my wife before going to preach and there is nothing wrong with it. My wife does the same thing so i must satisfy her too.”

His revelation was in response to the unending debate about the propriety or otherwise of oral sex among married couples from the viewpoint of the holy Bible.

He is quoted as saying: “I don’t think oral sex is explicitly prohibited in any biblical command. If the Bible pro-scribes it, it would have to be by principle and not by an explicit command.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Spiritual Cleansing Gone Wrong Priest reportedly kills woman while...bullet
2 Supernatural Being Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of...bullet
3 Lost But Found Missing 4-year-old girl during church service found...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her

Metro

Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn
Judgement Day Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn
Mum takes 17-yr-old daughter to quack doctor for abortion
Risky Mum takes 17-yr-old daughter to quack doctor for abortion
Policemen beat up colleague for assaulting a pregnant food seller
Defending The Innocent Policemen beat up colleague for assaulting a pregnant food seller
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover