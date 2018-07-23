I love my fiancé, but my boss’ moderate penis size is a killer – lady

In three separate letters written to a relationship blogger and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin, the lady said sex with her boss is so enjoyable that whenever she visualises it, she becomes wet automatically, with goose bumps allover her body.
In three separate letters written to a relationship blogger and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin, the lady said sex with her boss is so enjoyable that whenever she visualises, it she becomes wet automatically, hence she is not able to say no to her boss.
Out of all the four times she claimed to have had sex with her married boss, the lady sent letters to Joro on three of the occasions.
READ MORE: “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on his office table, I am shy to resume work” – Lady