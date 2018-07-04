Pulse.ng logo
“I know I have no space in heaven“-Pastor kills prostitute for ritual

Confession “I know I have no space in heaven“- Pastor kills prostitute for money ritual

Pastor Segun Otaru, according to reports, had contracted three of his accomplices, Abdulmumini Yakubu, Samuel Segun and Mike Stephen (at large) to go and pretend to be patronising the service of the deceased, Moses Mercy, then bring her to him for the ritual.

Police in Nigeria’s Kogi state arrested a pastor of Celestine Church, Ozuri, Adavi local government area of the state who has confessed to hiring people to lure a prostitute to his house where he killed her and had sex with the corpse for money ritual.

 He promised to pay them N700, 000 if they succeded.

The 45-year-old man of God reportedly told police that he was hoping to make not less than N2.5 million from his latest attempt which led to his arrest, saying he had exhumed two corpses from a cemetery and mutilated their parts for a similar ritual, but it did not succeed.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the pastor and his accomplices following a report by one of the attendants of the hotel from which they had picked the deceased sex worker.

Moses Mercy had rented a space in the hotel in which she plied her trade for three days, but after the suspects had come for her, she did not return for two days, raising suspicion in the attendant.

She then contacted the suspects through their contact numbers they had left with the receptionist when they were checking in, but they did not tell her anything encouraging, so, she decided to report the matter to the police.

Pastor Segun Otaru is reported to have told police that he was in hurry to make money and could not wait for God to bless him, hence he chose to commit the ungodly and criminal act.

