'I have not been paid for selling baby's placenta' says Nurse

Over the past few months, Pulse has reported the worrying realities of ‘ baby making factories’ operated by clerics and couples who sell their babies for over N200k, but this is equally another level of devilishness.

Fatima Suleiman, a nursing attendant, charged with saving lives has decided to go rogue for N20k and mortgage a baby’s future by selling his placenta to Islamic cleric, Salaudeen Ibrahim at Capstone Hospital, Taiwo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to Punch Metro, Suleiman whose job was to safeguard life and cater to sick people was arrested on Thursday, November 8, 2018, says she has not been paid by Cleric Ibrahim in a bizarre turn of events. Suleiman also revealed that she was a friend to the cleric’s wife.

Who owns the child?

The said baby was the child of one Bashirat Jimoh, a pregnant woman and wife of Abdulfatai Jimoh of Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, Kwara State and she was only referred Capstone Hospital for a caesarian section after she developed complications at about 2 pm on October 31, 2018.

What have Fatima Suleiman and Cleric, Salaudeen Ibrahim said?

She says that with the relationship between her and he cleric’s wife, he asked her to help him get a baby’s placenta about two months ago, “The cleric asked me to get it (placenta). I succeeded in getting one just last week. It’s my first time of engaging in it. He has not given me any money yet, neither did he promise me a certain amount of money. He didn’t tell me what he wanted to use it for.”

Ibrahim has however admitted that he wanted to use the placenta for money rituals he learned for anonymous persons but alleges that Suleiman approached him for a charm to help her get people’s favor in her daily life.

He says, “She (Ibrahim) told me that she heard that people were using placenta to make charms to curry people’s favor. I said it was true. That was the last I heard from her until she brought the placenta.

“After she handed over the placenta to me, my conscience rejected it though I inherited the charm-making practice, and I said I won’t do it. When I didn’t do it for myself, why for someone else?”

Police statement

While parading the suspects alongside other arrested suspects, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Fafowora said the nursing attendant and the cleric were arrested for conspiracy to commit the offence of buying and selling/trafficking in human parts, and for being in possession of human parts.

He says, “Upon a successful surgery carried out on Bashirat by Dr. Jamiu Mohammed on the same date, Mohammed handed over the placenta of the newborn baby to his hospital attendant, Fatima Suleiman of Agaka area of Ilorin, to give same to Abdulfatai Jimoh, the father of the new baby; but instead, the suspect, Suleiman, delivered the placenta to one Salahudeen Ibrahim to use for a charm, with the hope of getting monetary rewards from Ibrahim.

“The suspects were arrested; they have confessed to the crime and will soon appear in court.”

Amongst other things, he said that, miniature coffin, charms, an exercise book and photocopied sheet of paper for charms were recovered from the suspects.