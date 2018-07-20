“I fear girls may have HIV” - Man caught having sex with cow

When angry residents subjected him to severe beatings with threats to kill him, John Mwaura offered to give a piece of land to compensate for the harm caused the animal and the sacrilege he committed.
He said: "Don't kill me. Let me surrender my piece of land to pay for the cow. I choose to have sex with cows because I fear girls may have HIV and will end up infecting me with it.”
However, the residents and the owner of the cow insisted that he should provide another cow in compensation for the one he had abused.
While the fury was heightening and the residents were contemplating whether to lynch John Mwaura, a police vehicle emerged from nowhere and whisked the man away.
He is expected to be charged for the crime after interrogation.
It is reported that the 29-year-old man has always been sexually assaulting people’s animals in the area, but on that fateful day he was caught zipping up his trousers after having satisfied himself.