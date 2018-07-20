Pulse.ng logo
“I fear girls may have HIV” - Man caught having sex with cow

When angry residents subjected him to severe beatings with threats to kill him, John Mwaura offered to give a piece of land to compensate for the harm caused the animal and the sacrilege he committed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man caught having sex with cow says “I fear girls may have HIV” play

A man from Bahati in Nakuru County of Kenya who was on Wednesday, July 18 caught having sex with a cow said he feared sleeping with humans may make him contract HIV, hence the choice to engage in the bestial act.

He said: "Don't kill me. Let me surrender my piece of land to pay for the cow. I choose to have sex with cows because I fear girls may have HIV and will end up infecting me with it.”

However, the residents and the owner of the cow insisted that he should provide another cow in compensation for the one he had abused.

Man caught having sex with cow says “I fear girls may have HIV” play

 

While the fury was heightening and the residents were contemplating whether to lynch John Mwaura, a police vehicle emerged from nowhere and whisked the man away.

26-year-old man marries sheep after he was caught having sex with the ewe

He is expected to be charged for the crime after interrogation.

It is reported that the 29-year-old man has always been sexually assaulting people’s animals in the area, but on that fateful day he was caught zipping up his trousers after having satisfied himself.

The owner of the animal arrested him started attacking him with blows and anything she could lay her hands on before other residents came out to join her.

 

