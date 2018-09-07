A man died immediately he fell off the balcony of a building. He had been involved in a fight with a person he caught sleeping with his wife.
According to reports, the deceased fell from the balcony of the Umoja Estate located in Nairobi.
He reportedly died on Thursday, September 6, 2018, after the intruder overpowered him at his family home.
The suspect who has not been identified ran away after Samba fell off the building. He reportedly died instantly after hitting his head on a rail.