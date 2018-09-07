news

While fighting with a man he caught sleeping with his wife, a Kenyan husband identified as Dickson Samba has been killed after falling off the 4th floor of a building.

According to reports, the deceased fell from the balcony of the Umoja Estate located in Nairobi.

He reportedly died on Thursday, September 6, 2018, after the intruder overpowered him at his family home.

The suspect who has not been identified ran away after Samba fell off the building. He reportedly died instantly after hitting his head on a rail.