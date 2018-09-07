Pulse.ng logo
Husband killed while fighting man he caught sleeping with his wife

A man died immediately he fell off the balcony of a building. He had been involved in a fight with a person he caught sleeping with his wife.

Dickson Samba reportedly died in a struggle with a man caught having sex with his wife.

While fighting with a man he caught sleeping with his wife, a Kenyan husband identified as Dickson Samba has been killed after falling off the 4th floor of a building.

According to reports, the deceased fell from the balcony of the Umoja Estate located in Nairobi.

He reportedly died on Thursday, September 6, 2018, after the intruder overpowered him at his family home.

A man hangs dead on a rail after falling off a balcony. He died following a struggle with a person caught in bed with his wife.

The suspect who has not been identified ran away after Samba fell off the building. He reportedly died instantly after hitting his head on a rail.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

