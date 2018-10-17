Pulse.ng logo
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife ( video)

The husband became concerned about the wife’s behaviour shortly after introducing her to the gym.

Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive play

A Zambian fitness trainer has admitted to losing his sense of professionalism after he was caught by husband of a married woman having sex with her, instead of training her.

The aggrieved husband who could not control his temper brutally assaulted the “unprofessional” trainer leaving him with severe bruises.

It is reported that the husband became concerned about the wife’s behaviour shortly after introducing her to the gym. He then started trailing her movements and finally caught the wife and her gym trainer having sex.

Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive play

 

In a video circulating online, the fitness trainer is seen responding to queries by the angry husband, revealing that he had had sex with the mother of two for four times, which he admitted was unprofessional of him.

Meanwhile, some social media users have lambasted the woman’s husband for exposing the identity of his adulterous wife, and also inflicting injuries on the “unprofessional” fitness trainer.

Watch the video below:

 

