Hubby, 43, wants11-year-old marriage dissolved, over lack of love

A 43-year-old aluminum fabricator, Jelili Ashimi, has approached an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, seeking for the dissolution of his 11-year-old `loveless marriage’.

Jelili, who hails from Ijebu Ode in Ogun, told the court on Thursday that there was no more love between him and his wife, Bolanle, whom he described as “an arrogant woman’’.

The father of three, said: “My wife is disrespectful and proud, she no longer love and care for me as her husband.’’

He told the court that his wife had made his home a living hell as she did not give him peace whenever he returned from work.

The petitioner said even though he provided and cared for his wife and children, “my wife is never appreciative and considerate as she keeps insulting me and does not give me rest of mind.

“I tried my best to cater for my family to the best of my ability but my wife is never satisfied.

“My wife keeps insulting me that l am useless and of no value, that my glory is dim,’’ he said.

The petitioner told the court that he was no longer interested in the union, saying “my wife is rude and abusive; she has no iota of respect for me and takes pleasure in hurling insults at me at any given opportunity.

“My wife claims that she is the one feeding me just because she makes more money than l do.

“Whenever she asks for money and l don’t get to give her, it becomes a serious issue at home and she starts hurling insults on me.

`She keeps saying l am worthless and she keeps telling me she is the bread winner of the house.

“This became unbearable as she stopped giving me rest of mind at home and l became unhappy and frustrated which led to my moving out of the house.

“I want the court to separate us as I am no longer interested in the union; I want to live comfortably and in peace.”

Bolanle, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun, however, claimed to love her husband and do not want the marriage dissolved.

The respondent, who described the petitioner as lazy, “is unwilling to be serious with his work’’.

Bolanle added that she made effort to try and help set him up in any lucrative and profitable business of his choice but he became angry and felt l was controlling him

“Trouble started when l encouraged my husband to learn to stand on his feet as a man.

“I told him to always go to his work place because customers can’t know his house but he keeps complaining that business is dull saying his phone is his office that anybody who needs him for work will call him.

“My husband flared up that l should leave him alone and let him be.

“This became worrisome and annoying as the burden of feeding the house, paying rents and school fees became unbearable for me,” she said

“My husband started visiting one spiritualist or the other without my knowledge claiming they are helping him boost his business and make him successful.

“This infuriated me and l warned him to desist from such act but he never listened to me; instead, he packed out of the house sometime in 2017 without looking back,” he said.

The 36-year-old wife- businesswoman, however, told the court: “I still love him, I do not want the marriage dissolved.

“I do not want to end the marriage because of the love l have for my children, l do not want them to grow up in a separated home.”

She urged the court to help her resolve the issues between her and the husband.

The court’s President, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, advised the estranged couple to keep the peace and adjourned the case until Aug. 7, for alternative dispute resolution.