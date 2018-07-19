Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Hubby, 43, wants11-year-old marriage dissolved, over lack of love

Divorce Hubby, 43, wants 11-year-old marriage dissolved, over lack of love

Jelili, who hails from Ijebu Ode in Ogun, told the court on Thursday that there was no more love between him and his wife, Bolanle, whom he described as “an arrogant woman’’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others play

Allegations of infidelity and deceit have trailed the divorce case of a couple in Oyo State.

(255 Top News)

A 43-year-old aluminum fabricator, Jelili Ashimi, has approached an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, seeking for the dissolution of his 11-year-old `loveless marriage’.

Jelili, who hails from Ijebu Ode in Ogun, told the court on Thursday that there was no more love between him and his wife, Bolanle, whom he described as “an arrogant woman’’.

The father of three, said: “My wife is disrespectful and proud, she no longer love and care for me as her husband.’’

He told the court that his wife had made his home a living hell as she did not give him peace whenever he returned from work.

The petitioner said even though he provided and cared for his wife and children, “my wife is never appreciative and considerate as she keeps insulting me and does not give me rest of mind.

“I tried my best to cater for my family to the best of my ability but my wife is never satisfied.

“My wife keeps insulting me that l am useless and of no value, that my glory is dim,’’ he said.

The petitioner told the court that he was no longer interested in the union, saying “my wife is rude and abusive; she has no iota of respect for me and takes pleasure in hurling insults at me at any given opportunity.

My wife claims that she is the one feeding me just because she makes more money than l do.

“Whenever she asks for money and l don’t get to give her, it becomes a serious issue at home and she starts hurling insults on me.

`She keeps saying l am worthless and she keeps telling me she is the bread winner of the house.

“This became unbearable as she stopped giving me rest of mind at home and l became unhappy and frustrated which led to my moving out of the house.

“I want the court to separate us as I am no longer interested in the union; I want to live comfortably and in peace.”

Bolanle, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun, however, claimed to love her husband and do not want the marriage dissolved.

The respondent, who described the petitioner as lazy, “is unwilling to be serious with his work’’.

Bolanle added that she made effort to try and help set him up in any lucrative and profitable business of his choice but he became angry and felt l was controlling him

Trouble started when l encouraged my husband to learn to stand on his feet as a man.

“I told him to always go to his work place because customers can’t know his house but he keeps complaining that business is dull saying his phone is his office that anybody who needs him for work will call him.

“My husband flared up that l should leave him alone and let him be.

“This became worrisome and annoying as the burden of feeding the house, paying rents and school fees became unbearable for me,” she said

“My husband started visiting one spiritualist or the other without my knowledge claiming they are helping him boost his business and make him successful.

“This infuriated me and l warned him to desist from such act but he never listened to me; instead, he packed out of the house sometime in 2017 without looking back,” he said.

The 36-year-old wife- businesswoman, however, told the court: “I still love him, I do not want the marriage dissolved.

“I do not want to end the marriage because of the love l have for my children, l do not want them to grow up in a separated home.”

She urged the court to help her resolve the issues between her and the husband.

The court’s President, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, advised the estranged couple to keep the peace and adjourned the case until Aug. 7, for alternative dispute resolution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like...bullet
2 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried...bullet
3 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil...bullet

Related Articles

Chika Ike All you need to know about actress’ book, "Boss Up''
Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children like a 'rabbit'
Football Argentina part company with coach Sampaoli
Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, apologises for sharing strip club video
Disgraced! Greed drives slay queens to steal N200k at a boutique
Juliet Mgborukwe Actress shares photos of messages where estranged husband begged her not to divorce him
Juliet Mgborukwe All you need to know about the drama in actress' marriage
Myth v Reality Is it true that someone who loves you will never give up on you?
Juliet Mgborukwe Actress' husband says she was sleeping around

Metro

A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows a masked man talking to dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media
Boko Haram I received N30, 000 for abducting Chibok school girls — Suspect
Beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after winning pageant
Sexy Criminal Prison beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after winning pageant
Man angry because partner finished 4 eggs
Poverty Man angry because girlfriend finished 4 eggs by herself
Corps member finds out boyfriend was cheating when his sperm reduced
It Wasn't Me Corps member finds out boyfriend was cheating when his sperm reduced