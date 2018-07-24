news

Huawei Nigeria today announced the call for entry from Nigerian university student to enter this year’s seeds for the future program. Seeds for the Future is Huawei's global CSR flagship program.

Initiated in 2008, the program seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of and interest in the ICT sector, and improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

The Seeds for the Future Program was created by Huawei Technologies to proactively support the development of future leaders and innovators across the world. Huawei is committed to promoting ICT industry development in the countries it operates, and aims to drive long-term economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the Initiative, the Managing director Mr Li Frank said, “Talent is crucial for the growth and development of any industry, the rapidly growing ICT industry has greatly changed business models. As a result, across the ICT ecosystem there is an urgent need for large numbers of technical staff who can address the challenges posed by this transformation. For true and lasting development in Nigeria, we must look in the area of human capital development with a huge focus on youths.”

Over the years, Huawei has been investing in ICT skills and knowledge in Nigeria in an effort to boost employment, foster the development of knowledge-intensive products and services, and enhance the ICT skills of the future generations. Huawei has done this successfully by implementing and supporting a number of schemes such as the Growing Girls and Women in Nigeria (G-Win), 1000 Girls in Training, scholarships for The African University of Science and Technology (AUST), engineers training programs.

This marks the third consecutive year, where smart lucky Nigerian student are picked through a detailed and objective selection process to partake in Huawei’s global CSR program. The ten (10) successful candidates from this year’s Seeds for the Future program will proceed to Beijing and Shenzhen China for the all-expense paid training in September 2018.

Catching up with one of the successful participants that went to China last year Ms Victoria Aduwo said in her comment to us “we learnt so much about ICT and got first-hand experience in a global ICT firm from leading ICT facilitators. I got hands-on with state of the art technologies. I learnt about Smart Cities, Smart Agriculture, and Telemedicine”.

This year, the entry process will be open to all legitimate Nigerian student currently studying a technological, computing or engineering based course in a legally registered university or higher institution of learning.

Visit www.huaweiacad.com to sign up or send an email to the following addresses; kenneth.o.igwe@huawei.com and jennifer.obi.nicholas@huawei.com or call the following numbers for support 08101952455 and 08093771533

Huawei Nigeria will be advertising the qualification process and terms through newspaper adverts, online news blogs and social media channels, with steps and links on how to apply.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

This is a featured post

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei