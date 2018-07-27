Pulse.ng logo
How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight

Heineken How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight

Quickly realizing that this was probably one of the best ways in achieving her goals to tour the entire countries in the world, she set off to explore.

How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight play

How to travel the world through a bottle; fresh insight

(File)

Having discovered the joy of travelling around the world only six months ago, Damola has only seen a lot of the world in her dreams. As her partner and a travel blogger, I encouraged her to try surfing the net to find opportunities in expanding her horizons.

Traversing 192 countries in the world through variety of bottles seems impossible and unbelievable but it’s an innovative campaign International Premium Beer Brand, Heineken has been able to launch with its ‘shazamable’ limited edition bottles.

“There’s a country called Krygyzstan!” said Damola after beginning her journey of scanning different Heineken bottles with an application called Shazam that plays a short video of the country on the bottle label after identifying the code. “Honestly, winning a trip to Amsterdam and other European countries is not the only exciting reward I’m looking forward to, but getting the opportunity to experience different countries by shazaming codes on the bottles is mind blowing”

In my opinion, getting stressed about the harrowing trip to embassies coupled with the small  options when it comes to visa-free countries a.k.a hassle-free travel destinations should be off everyone’s worry list as long as there is a local store closeby.

There are many countries to look out for on the bottle labels like the ‘Kiribati’, where you will get to experience the Kiribati Fanning Traditional House, Blue and Green Lagoon and the legendary Taruwa Island. Who knew Brunei, a former British colony and a country in South East Asia has one of the most charming landscapes and architecture in the world. Well, the Heineken Brunei labelled bottle did. If you’d rather go to the continent of Oceania, according to the video as shown by the Heineken bottle labelled Nauru, Nauru boasts of an amazing marine life, large colorful reefs, and pristine beaches.

With the ongoing 192 countries digital campaign and the introduction of the shazamable limited edition bottle labels, Heineken has once again reaffirmed itsheritage in providing revolutionary new digital experiences and next generation products for consumers.

‘The fair price of getting the bottles and travelling the world through it is extremely remarkable, the value for me has been huge.’

 

