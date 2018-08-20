Pulse.ng logo
How Sowore stormed Police HQ, secured release of detained journalist

Samuel Ogundipe How Sowore stormed Police HQ in Abuja, secured release of detained journalist

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Omoyele Sowore, presidential aspirant under the newly formed African Action Congress (AAC) and publisher of Sahara Reporters, stormed the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force with members of the #TakeItBack movement to demand the release of detained Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe.

In very high spirits, they sang, cheered, and respectfully aired their intent of taking Samuel back and ensuring he gets his freedom. They were resisted and teargassed by the police.

play

 

Undeterred, they stood their ground, stating that they won't leave until Samuel was released unconditionally.

The force's PRO, Jimoh Moshood, came out to address them and apologized for the acts of his colleagues. He said their message would be relayed to the Inspector General and he will ensure it reaches a logical end.

play

 

This isn't the first time Sowore will be leading protests and defending the defenseless and voiceless. He has a track record of championing fearless struggles for the common good.

play

 

His activism days started at the University of Lagos, where he was a student, at the young age of eighteen. He has led several protests and was a key part of the Abiola/Abacha struggles of the 90s.

play

 

Samuel Ogundipe has finally been released. All thanks to Omoyele Sowore, the #TakeItBack movement, and all Nigerians of good faith who joined and supported the movement from different parts of the globe.

 

