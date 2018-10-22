How Nigerians can play for the biggest lottery jackpot in history

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The American Mega Millions jackpot is a record $1.6 billion USD (581.6 billion NGN), and you could win it without leaving your home in Nigeria!

The prize money up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery draw has surpassed the previous world record jackpot of $1.586 billion USD awarded by Powerball to three lucky winners in January 2016.

Nigeria’s avid lottery players undoubtedly share dreams of lottery riches but the top prizes in local lottery draws pale in comparison to those offered overseas. Nigerians are eager to play the games but travelling to the United States to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Now there is a way to play Mega Millions , with its record-breaking jackpot, from your home in Nigeria!

How do you play American lotteries from Nigeria?

The easy available solution for Nigerians is using the services of the Lotter , the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball , EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing those international lotteries is now possible for residents of Nigeria as well!

Players from around the world win huge jackpot prizes at theLotter

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $90 million USD in prizes to more than 4 million winners from across the globe. Is it possible to win a huge American jackpot prize from Nigeria? Consider the stories of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq—they both won lottery jackpots by purchasing their tickets online at theLotter.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning a $30 million USD Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Even more unusual is the story of Baghdad resident M.M. He bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million USD jackpot. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the international media, which noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions and Powerball once again offer massive jackpots

Playing Mega Millions for a chance at winning its historic jackpot prize is now possible in Nigeria. Setting up a free account at theLotter will take but a few moments and purchasing official lottery tickets online, using VISA or Mastercard, is simple, safe, and secure.

Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make your dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com .

