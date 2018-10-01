How Nigerians can play for the $367 million American Mega Millions jackpot

Pulse.ng logo
You could win the biggest lottery prize in the world without leaving your home in Nigeria!

The American Mega Millions lottery is currently offering a jackpot prize set at $367 million USD (133 billion NGN). Nigerians undoubtedly dream of winning such lottery riches but until now, playing to win American jackpots has not seemed possible.

Mega Millions awarded a $656 million USD jackpot prize to three lucky winners in March 2012, a record many thought would last for quite some time. In January 2016, the other huge American lottery, Powerball, stunned the world when it awarded a $1.6 billion USD jackpot. With prizes this high, people everywhere want to try their luck at winning an enormous lottery jackpot.

Traveling to the United States to buy Mega Millions and Powerball tickets is not really feasible. Now there is a way to play the Mega Million lottery from your home in Nigeria!

How do you play American lotteries from Nigeria?

The easy available solution for Nigerians is using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

The system works, as can be seen in the stories of two lottery players—one from Panama and one from Iraq—who won huge jackpot prizes without ever setting foot in the United States.

Woman from Panama wins $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored her big win—the first place prize in the Florida Lotto. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD jackpot minus taxes.

Iraqi wins Oregon Megabucks jackpot without leaving Baghdad

Baghdad resident M.M. had been playing lotteries at theLotter for only a few months when he decided to take a chance at winning the $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot in August 2015. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, and in the Associated Press. All of them noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions once again has a massive jackpot

Players are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online and they have come to trust the purchasing services of theLotter. Playing the lottery online at theLotter is safe and secure and over the years, theLotter has paid out nearly $90 million in prizes to almost 4 million winners from across the globe. Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Million, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing Mega Millions, with its guaranteed jackpot currently set at $367 million USD, is now possible in Nigeria as well. Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.

 

