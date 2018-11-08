Pulse.ng logo
How could an armed police officer get so drunk?

The embarrassing incident reportedly happened at Akowonjo, Dopemu in Lagos state where the officer in uniform and wielding gun reduced himself to ridicule.

A video of a Nigerian police who reportedly got so drunk to the extent that he could hardly walk has gone viral online and many Nigerians are condemning the development.

The video shows some young men making mockery of the officer as they gave him another bottle believed to contain alcohol.

This is not the first time some police officers have brought the image of the service into disrepute.

Some months ago, a drunk Ghanaian police officer was captured in a viral video sitting in a commercial vehicle with passengers, while holding a weapon.

Watch the latest video below:

 

