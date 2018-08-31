How babysitters can protect children from kidnappers

news

A female babysitter briefly leaves some children she has been assigned to protect. She does not quite understand yet that one second can be the difference in keeping a kid away from kidnappers .

It is a Sunday service at a Christ Embassy Church in Lagos .

A department in the church is celebrating an event so she leaves her seat to get some of the small chops shared for the kids she was watching over.

Before she returned, one of the children, a little girl Elo Ogidi had been taken. But by who?

Seven weeks of anguish and pain passed before Ogidi could be reconnected with her family. She was 4 years old by the time she was stolen from a church.

According to Punch News, she was found at an orphanage in Benin.

Her parents are happy she has been found so they organized a photo shoot to mark her fifth birthday.

Elo Ogidi is among the lucky ones. It is scary what the alternative outcome could have been.

Babysitters can protect kids better by observing faultless safety rules.

1. Don't sleep on it. Keep a keen eye for odd figures

As the world continues to blossom in chaos and insecurity, there is a need for a heightened awareness about how to keep oneself and others you are responsible to from harm.

It has gone far beyond basic safety measures especially when it concerns protecting the little ones from strangers who may be nursing an intention to harm.

When you enter an environment, please ensure that you observe for threats. Also, take note of fire exit doors in case of a general emergency which might destabilize and cause you to lose a child you are babysitting.

2. Don't sleep on it. Be alert and anticipate an emergency

One of the ways you and the child can come out unscathed in a moment of distraction is to anticipate one.

This can help prepare your mind to deal with a problem that might cause you to lose sight of a child you are responsible for.

There is a psychology to doing things. Ask yourself questions a kidnappers will need to answer if the kid under your protection is the target.

This is suited for a public outing. It is mainly where you may face threats beyond your control. At home with the child, there is really no need to anticipate a threat.

Except for the ones you create.

3. Don’t be too trusting when the child’s safety is the subject

A mother had just finished church service with two kids. The trio board a tricycle in the journey back home.

In order to sit comfortably, she offers one of the kids to a passenger who sat beside her to carry. The passenger turns into a python and swallows the child.

The reverse scenario could be a trusted child snatcher making away with the woman’s child. Avoid this type of scenario.

Ensure to plan a safe and comfortable trip for you and the kids. Especially when you are traveling as a group and have to use public transportation.