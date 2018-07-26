Pulse.ng logo
Go
“How a bottle of beer changed my life” -Star millionaires promo winner

United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo winner narrates 'how a bottle of beer changed his life'

Adepeju a thirty year old satellite dish installer who was thrilled about his win had this to say “I usually enjoy my Star Lager when I drink with my colleagues.

  • Published:
One lucky fan was delighted as he emerged winner of one million naira in the Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo in Lagos over the weekend.

Adepeju a thirty year old satellite dish installer who was thrilled about his win had this to say “I usually enjoy my Star Lager when I drink with my colleagues. On that fateful day, I was at a bar with my friends where the bartender served our table. I had only heard of the promo by the bartender who told me not to throw my crown cork away few minutes before. My friend told me that I would win; I laughed and I said ‘Oluwa se’, then I checked my crown cork and you know the rest.

He continued “I immediately called my wife who initially doubted the credibility until the Star people called me. When I got the call, I was so excited. Star really surprised me with this one. I don’t think it’s an overestimation to say I was in luck that day. I mean I had just heard of the promo but I didn’t think I would win that easily.

“As you can see now, I’m even still in shock. You see these things on social media and on TV but you never think it’ll happen to you till it does. I’m really grateful to Star for this life changing experience.I already have plans for what I will do with the money and I can’t wait to take advantage of this cash prize and explore some investment opportunities.”

To participate in the promo, consumers (only above 18 years) are expected to look under the crown cork of the Super Eagles special edition bottles of Star Lager, where they’ll see a 7-digit winning code which is redeemed via a USSD dial of *566*20#.

The Promo runs from June 15th, 2018 to August 15th,  2018, and Millionaire winners will be awarded their prizes weekly.

 

