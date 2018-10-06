Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead

Cultural Pressure How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead

The experiences of two Kenyan women highlights the cultural pressure mounted on mothers nursing children with disabilities.

  • Published:
How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead play

For a mother Lydia Njoki, it took a strong resolve to resist pressures from her grandmother who advised her on how to kill her son who has epilepsy.

(BBC)

Samwell is Lydia Njoki's youngest child and he has epilepsy. Due to this condition and other physical disabilities, she received calls from family members including her grandmother who advised her on a way to kill the child.

The cultural pressure mounted on her caused her many sleepless night. On the occasions when she slept, it happened after a flood of tears.

How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead play

Lydia Njoki only has four children. Samwell is reportedly the youngest of them all.

(BBC)

 

A 56-year-old Njoki who lives in the Narok County of Kenya told the BBC that she was considered cursed by her community members for bearing a child with disability.

"People said I was cursed, that's why I got a child with a disability. "I hated myself and asked God, why me?", says the mother who had love in her eyes as she played with Samwell.

It was equally a tough situation to be in for Florence Kipchumba whose family sent her packing because of her child's unrelenting tears.

A friend was willing to take her in but a month after moving to her place, she also offers a permanent solution to Meshack, the precious boy that has ensured she is at odds with everyone.

"She asked me to put acid in his food so that he could die, but I refused to do so and left her house," Kipchumba tells BBC's Anne Soy what a friend had advised her to do in order to get rid of her son.

ALSO READ: HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter

How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead play

Florence Kipchumba became a resident of many homes due to her refusal to kill her child.

(BBC)

 

The mum reportedly lives alone in a shack and doing odd jobs to survive. Meshack is now 8 years old. His past disabilities is not too much of a worry. Though with some difficulties, but he can still manage to sit and take short walks.

In a new study in Kenya, 45% of mothers interviewed by a leading charity faced pressure to kill their babies born with disabilities. The BBC confirms this in a report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but...bullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Composed Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body
Video This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Unfinished Business Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death
Child Abuse Lecturer reportedly maltreats 6-yr-old houseboy for misplacing his books
Undiluted Love HIV-positive mum donates liver to save daughter
In India Man rapes malnourished 7-year-old girl
Inner Demons Woman blames her dad for kidnapping neighbour's daughter
Child Abuse Househelp rescued from boss who has made life a living hell
'Otapiapia' Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink

Metro

Coca-Cola Nigeria unveils ‘Mama’, the affordable 1Litre PET bottle of Coke.
Nigerian Bottling Company Coca-Cola Nigeria unveils ‘Mama’, the affordable 1Litre PET bottle of Coke.
Air Peace relaunches Asaba route October 8, adds Abuja to service
Air Peace It’s official! airline relaunches Asaba route October 8, adds Abuja to service
Corps member dies a month before passing out of NYSC
Untimely Death Corps member dies a month before passing out from NYSC
High current flood sweeps away motorcycle while rider was inside
In Delta High current flood sweeps away motorcycle while rider was inside [Video]
X
Advertisement