Househelp rescued from boss who has made life a living hell

Househelp rescued from boss who has made life a living hell

A health worker who reportedly failed to enrol her househelp in a school has been arrested for inflicting nasty injuries on her body.

A 14-year-old househelp has been rescued from a boss who inflicted many injuries on her body making her life to become a living hell.

According to a report by Punch News, her abuser is a health worker identified as Ifeoma Obinwa.

A picture reveals nasty body injuries inflicted on a househelp by her boss.

She was reportedly arrested on Friday, September 14, 2018, by the Rapid Response Squad of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Punch confirms that Obinwa, a 37-year-old woman used a "knife to slash through the girl’s thigh and buttocks." Her actions was motivated by anger according to comments captured by the online publisher.

"I have always been nice to her. I have collected a school enrolment form for her.

"On this day, I left my youngest child, Mary, in her care, but I returned and found out that Mary had sustained hand injuries. When I asked her, she refused to talk. I was very angry and I started beating her.

"She then confessed that she threw my baby inside our bathroom, where the little child slipped and broke her arm. I became so mad. It was anger that led me to inflict the pain on her," says Ifeoma Obinna while speaking to reporters who attended a press briefing.

Punch News also gathered that the boss also used sticks, wire and sharp objects to brutalise the victim.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

