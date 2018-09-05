Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Herbalist allegedly dupes client to the tune of N400K

Spiritual Business Herbalist allegedly dupes client to the tune of N400K

The herbalist was docked at a Magistrate ‘Court in Minna for allegedly cheating one of his clients to the tune of N400,000.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court Gavel play The herbalist was docked at a Magistrate ‘Court in Minna for allegedly cheating one of his clients to the tune of N400,000. (Getty)

A 35-year-old herbalist, Jimoh Tunde, has been accused of duping one of his client, Timoty Amos, to the tune of N400,000.

On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, the herbalist was docked at a Magistrate ‘Court in Minna for alleged cheating.

Jimoh is standing trial on a charge of cheating, contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Moses Emberga, told the court that one Timothy Amos of Tunga in Minna reported the matter at a police station on June 29, 2018.

ALSO READ: Police arrest two herbalists for fraud

How it all happened

Emberga quoted the complainant as alleging that sometime in 2017, Tunde deceitfully collected N400, 000 from him under the pretext that he would introduce him to a certain business.

The complainant discovered along the line that Tunde converted the said money to his personal use.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the investigating police officer to complete his investigation into the matter.

In her ruling, Magistrate Maryam Kings granted the accused N50, 000 bail with a surety in like sum.

Kings adjourned the matter until September 19 for further mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tit For Tat Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him toobullet
2 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like...bullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

End Of The Wicked Police arrest two herbalists for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public
Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'
Yahoo Plus Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client
Transformed Soul Born again native doctor exposes pastor who uses charm for healing
In Lagos Herbalist in police net for defrauding businessman of N190m to cure diabetes
Flesh Sellers 'We sell human spare parts for N5,000' – cultists
Yahoo Plus 'We make girls run mad, useless after using them for rituals' - Suspects
Super Greed Herbalist defrauds driver of N4M looking for favour charm

Metro

Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse
Sad But True Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse
15-year-old beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game
Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing computer game
DStv Compact Make the right choice today
International Literacy Day 2018 Opera Mini, Worldreader celebrate more than 4m hours of online reading in Africa