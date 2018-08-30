Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Headteacher explains why he wears the same uniform as students

Video Headteacher explains why he wears the same uniform as students

Alex maina Kariuki dismissed claims that he may be demeaning himself by looking like and mingling with students on campus.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex maina Kariuki, headteacher wears same uniform as students play

Headteacher and principal of Friends School Kamusinga, a Kenyan Quakers National High School located in Kimilili, Bungoma County has made headlines with his choice to wear the same uniform as his students.

Some decades ago, it was considered disrespectful in some African schools for a student to dress better than teachers, and some students got their shoes seized.

Even, till now, teachers and headteachers of certain schools would want to dress in a way that differentiates between them and their students.

However, Alex maina Kariuki has chosen to be different.

When the BBC asked him his motivation for wearing the same uniform as his students, Alex maina Kariuki said he does so in order to “identify myself with the students, to demystify the rank of a principal, to check the quality of uniform my students are putting on, and also, it reminds me of the days when I was a student.”

Alex maina Kariuki, headteacher wears same uniform as students play

 

READ MORE: 9-year-old gay commits suicide after being bullied

He dismissed claims that he may be demeaning himself by looking like and mingling with students on campus.

“Oh my, I feel so comfortable, I don’t feel uneasy at all,” Alex maina Kariuki said.

Inasmuch as Mr. Kariuki’s practice might be weird, it obviously has created a high level of companionship between him and the students, making campus an interesting place to be as well as a congenial atmosphere for learning.

He advised other teachers to emulate his style to identify with their students and create a good rapport with them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley
Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha

Metro

#PremierCoolTurfWars N3million up for grabs as Skales and others set to thrill guests at Finale!
Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home
Money Paid With Life Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home [Video]
Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Desperate For Sweet Life Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers
Cleaned Up Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers