Habeebat celebrates 1-year anniversary offers 20% discount on products

Habeebat Online Islamic store celebrates 1-year anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products

Having achieved success in the past one year, Habeebat is celebrating with its customers by offering discounts on all anniversary products.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products play

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products

(Habeebat )

Nigeria’s number one online Islamic store, habeebat.com celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. The Celebration will run through July 30th. 

Having achieved success in the past one year, Habeebat is celebrating with its customers by offering discounts on all anniversary products. This is intended to appreciate customer patronage and build consistent customer loyalty.

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products play

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products

(Habeebat)

 

Discounts of 20% is offered to customers across various categories such as Hijabs, Abayas, Islamic Wall Art, Men’s Kaftans, Jalabiyas, Arabian Perfumes, Muslim fashion accessories, Prayer Mats and more. This means that you have the opportunity to save on a lot of modest and Islamic products.

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products play

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products

(Habeebat )

 

Imagine buying three Abayas at 20% discount, over ₦10,000 saved!  If you are in luck, you can get 25% off our Habeebat Anniversary flash sales.  Take advantage of our Anniversary sale today.

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products play

Habeebat celebrates 1-yr anniversary, offers 20% discount on all products

(Habeebat )

 

The process is simple:

1.       Visit www.habeebat.com/sale/

3.       Select an item of your choice.

Easy right? Placing an order is even easier

1.       Select a product of your choice.

2.       Add to Basket and Click Check out

3.      At Check out, input your name, phone number, home and email address

4.      Choose payment option and click place an order

What are you waiting for?  Hurry now to place your order before it’s all gone.

 

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

