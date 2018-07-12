Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

H2oh! Water's gonna be jealous

H2oh! Water is gonna be jealous

The new H2oh! comes in two vibrant fruity flavours; Lemon and Lime for that delighting fruity taste and tangerine for a burst of citrus goodness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

H2oh! is a sparkling flavoured water, packed with a refreshing taste that gives you a zest for life.

The new H2oh! comes in two vibrant fruity flavours; Lemon and Lime for that delighting fruity taste and tangerine for a burst of citrus goodness.

H2oh! Water's gonna be jealous play

H2oh! Water's gonna be jealous

(file)

 

Check out the exciting new ad featuring H2Oh! Brand ambassadors, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Adesua Etomi

Do not be surprised cos water’s gonna be jealous.

Follow H2oh Naija on Facebook, @H20h_Naija on Instagram and Twitter for more exciting updates.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet
3 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet

Related Articles

Western Lotto Lottery brand marks one year anniversary, reiterates commitment to good causes
Salebrate Campaign 6 reasons to shop on Jumia during company's 6th anniversary
Heineken Beer brand hosts Latino themed world parties series [PHOTOS]
Movement Smiling Raga singer announces engagement to long time lover
Annual Autism Conference GTBank rallies support for children with autism
#SimpleChangeBigImpact GTBank launches social impact challenge, aims to fund community development projects nationwide

Metro

In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
VSKIT to share N100 million in the battle of talents
VSKIT Video app to share N100 million in "the battle of talents"
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people
Not Safe Outside Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons
During NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date
Guardian Angel Every month during NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date