Gunmen kill pregnant woman in community clash

A stray bullet kills a pregnant woman when Fulani gunmen reportedly visited the Awe community in Nasarawa State.

  Published:
A pregnant has been killed during a clash in the Awe community of Nasarawa state.

In Nasarawa State, Nigeria, a pregnant woman Mrs Dorcas Mbagbidi-Akaahan has been killed by gunmen suspected to be of Fulani origin.

She was killed during an attack carried out on Monday, August 13, 2018. The assailants also waged war against Tiv farmers in Awe, a local government located in the state.

Armed Fulani herdsman

According to a report by Punch News, the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired to scare away the residents in the community.

“Last week Monday night, some Fulani herders suspected to be from Wurgan-Dogo stormed Tse Shiga aka Gidan Soja  in their numbers, shooting sporadically as we scampered for our dear lives. One person was killed and many others injured," Obasanjo Akaahan who survived the attack tells Punch.

An investigation has been launched to capture the prime suspect of the attack.

According to reports, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

An investigation is going on to ensure that the chief suspect in the attack is captured.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

