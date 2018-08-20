Gunmen kill pregnant woman in community clash

news

In Nasarawa State, Nigeria, a pregnant woman Mrs Dorcas Mbagbidi-Akaahan has been killed by gunmen suspected to be of Fulani origin .

She was killed during an attack carried out on Monday, August 13, 2018. The assailants also waged war against Tiv farmers in Awe, a local government located in the state.

According to a report by Punch News, the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired to scare away the residents in the community.

“Last week Monday night, some Fulani herders suspected to be from Wurgan-Dogo stormed Tse Shiga aka Gidan Soja in their numbers, shooting sporadically as we scampered for our dear lives. One person was killed and many others injured," Obasanjo Akaahan who survived the attack tells Punch.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight

According to reports, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

An investigation is going on to ensure that the chief suspect in the attack is captured.