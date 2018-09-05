Pulse.ng logo
Gunmen kill 5 at Plateau mining site

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

  • Published:
Gunmen have killed five persons at a mining site in Gana-Ropp village of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

“On Tuesday at about 12:30.p.m, we received distress call from Da Gyang Pam, the village head of Gana-Ropp village in Barkin Ladi, saying that there had been sporadic gunshots at a mining site around the area.

” A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Barkin Ladi Division was dispatched to the scene of crime.

“On arrival, it was discovered that five persons were shot by gunmen who fled the scene before the arrival of policemen

” Our men immediately moved those with gunshots to the General Hospital in the locality but were confirmed dead by the doctor on on duty, “Tyopev said.

He said that the dead bodies had been released to the families of the victims for burial.

He said investigation was ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act.

The police spokesman called on members of the public with useful information on the killings to make it available to the security agencies for prompt action. 

