Gunmen kidnap popular Calabar pastor

Gunmen disguised as church members kidnap popular Calabar pastor

The General Overseer of the Bible Christian Crusade Mission (BCCM) was kidnapped on Wednesday, December 12.

Pastor Joseph Okoro play

Pastor Joseph Okoro

Popular Calabar pastor, Joseph Okoro, has been kidnapped in his church premises in the Cross rivers state capital.

The renowned pastor who is the General Overseer of the Bible Christian Crusade Mission (BCCM) was kidnapped on Wednesday, December 12.

According to reports, the Pastor was kidnapped by gunmen who disguised as his church member.

The incident took place after the end of a programme the pastor ministered.

An eyewitness recounts that "They came in as members. After the programme, the pastor went to his office, and as he was about to leave and move to his car to go home, the kidnappers approached him.

"Some people tried to struggle with them but they brought out guns and threatened to shoot anyone who interfered. They told everybody to lie down. The pastor asked the people not to struggle, that he would go with them.”

Also Read: Ex-gang member becomes a pastor to campaign against London's knife crime epidemic

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the kidnap, adding that the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the police is working on it.

